Berlusconi fighting ‘hellish disease’

By AAP Newswire

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus, says he is battling against a "hellish disease."

"I am fighting to come out of this hellish disease, which is very ugly," the 83-year-old said, phoning in at a campaign event of his Forza Italia party.

A video with his remarks - part of campaigning for September 20-21 regional and local elections - was published by the Berlusconi family newspaper, Il Giornale.

Berlusconi said that tests at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan revealed that he is among the hospital's "top five" patients in terms of severity of the infection.

"I am doing my best and I really hope to make it and to make a comeback," the conservative politician and billionaire media mogul said.

Berlusconi has been at the San Raffaele since Friday. At the hospital, he has been diagnosed with Covid-19-related double pneumonia.

Italy's ex-leader, once described by a doctor as "technically immortal," has suffered from health problems for some time, starting from a successful battle against prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

In 2016, he had an open-heart operation that kept him in hospital for almost a month, and last year he underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia and a bowel obstruction.

His personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo, who works at the San Raffaele, told RAI public television he is "optimistic" as Berlusconi "is reacting very well to treatments."

However, he added: "This is a disease against which you cannot claim victory ahead of time."

