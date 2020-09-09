World

NZ oppn wants volcano royal commission

By AAP Newswire

Judith Collins wants a White Island royal commission. - AAP

Last year's deadly White Island volcanic eruption has been thrust into New Zealand's election campaign, with the opposition promising a royal commission into last year's tragedy.

National leader Judith Collins said New Zealanders wanted to see a public probe into the eruption which killed 21 people, including 14 Australians.

"There should be a royal commission into what happened at White Island," she said in Wellington on Wednesday.

"It needs to have that level of oversight. People would be very grateful if the prime minister announced that.

"If I am fortunate enough to be the next prime minister, I will certainly announce that if it's not done before then."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Whakatane, the nearest town to the offshore volcano, on Wednesday, meeting with early responders to the blast.

Ms Ardern is against a royal commission, saying it would duplicate the work of a multi-million dollar WorkSafe inquiry which must make findings before the first anniversary of the blast on December 9.

"Our view is we need to let that take its course and let them do their job," she said.

Investigations are also being conducted by police, the coroner and the maritime regulator.

Ms Collins said a WorkSafe inquiry wasn't sufficient for the 2010 Pike River Mine tragedy, when 29 people died, and it wasn't in this case.

"It is a huge loss of people and massive injuries to others. It's something that New Zealanders would want to see," she said.

"People want answers.

"They want answers as to why this was able to happen and they also want answers as to the responses to it.

"They are very concerned it may not be as robust an investigation as they would expect."

In addition to the official investigations, there are also lawsuits arising from the event.

Australians and Americans who were on the island, as well as families of victims, are reportedly launching legal action against the cruise ship company and tourism operators - Royal Caribbean and White Island Tours - that took them to the volcano.

Kiwis are going to the polls on October 17.

