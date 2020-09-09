World

Thousands flee Greece migrant camp fire

By AAP Newswire

Greece Migrant Camp Blaze - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of migrants have fled a camp under COVID-19 lockdown after multiple fires gutted much of the site on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The fire spread inside and outside of the camp and has destroyed it. There are more than 12,000 migrants being guarded by police on a highway," Stratos Kytelis, mayor of the island's main town, Mylinene, told private Skai radio on Wednesday.

"It is a very difficult situation because some of those who are outside will include people who are positive (for the coronavirus)."

There were no reports of injuries.

The fires broke out overnight, police and fire officials on the island told The Associated Press, adding the cause of the blazes remained unclear.

They did not confirm local reports that the fires had been set deliberately in protest at the lockdown measures but said firefighters had "met resistance" from some camp residents.

Health authorities on Tuesday said 35 people had been confirmed infected with the virus so far after a major testing drive was ordered at the overcrowded facility.

Lesbos was Europe's busiest crossing point in 2015-16 for illegal migration during a massive westward movement of refugees, many fleeing war in Syria and Iraq and travelling through Turkey.

Firefighters on Lesbos were also battling two other forest fires on the west of the island.

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

Cohuna’s Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer. The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year. This year’s event will look different to those...

Brayden May
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire