World

Judge warns Assange on interruptions

By AAP Newswire

Truck depicting Assange drives past Central Criminal Court Old Bailey - AAP

1 of 1

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who is fighting to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain, has been warned by a judge that he will be removed from the courtroom and tried in his absence if he continues to interrupt proceedings.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned after Assange shouted "nonsense" as James Lewis, acting for the US government, told a witness that Assange was facing extradition proceedings over the publication of informants' names and not for handling leaked documents.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Assange, who was in the dock, that he must not speak out even though he will hear things he disagrees with.

"If you interrupt proceedings and disrupt a witness who is properly giving their evidence, it is open to me to continue without you in your absence," Baraitser said.

"This is obviously not something I wish to do. I am, therefore, giving you a clear warning."

The US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 49, of conspiring to hack government computers and of violating an espionage law in connection with the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.

Assange's outburst occurred as the court heard on Tuesday from Clive Stafford Smith, founder of the London-based charity Reprieve, who argues that the WikiLeaks disclosures had been instrumental in challenging the US on illegal drone strikes and the secret detention of suspects.

Stafford Smith, a dual US-UK citizen, said the leaked information had contributed to court findings that criminal proceedings should be taken against senior US officials.

"I say this more in sadness than anger. I would never have believed that my government would do what it did," he said.

"We are talking about criminal offences of torture, kidnapping, rendition, holding people without trial."

Assange and WikiLeaks enraged the US government a decade ago by publishing thousands of secret US documents.

Assange's supporters see him as a champion of free speech exposing abuses of power and hypocrisy.

Latest articles

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cohuna’s Treacy invited to AFL Draft Combine

Cohuna’s Josh Treacy’s dream of playing AFL football is now a step closer. The teenager is one of 94 players who have been invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be held later this year. This year’s event will look different to those...

Brayden May
Video

A celebration of the life of David Fox

A celebration of the life of David Fox

Glenn James

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire