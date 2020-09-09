World

New spying trial plan for UK-Iranian woman

By AAP Newswire

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - AAP

1 of 1

Iranian authorities plan to try a British dual citizen, who is serving a prison sentence for espionage, on new spying charges, sources say.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB quoted a source as saying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 41, and her lawyer were called to the revolutionary court on Tuesday to receive the new indictment.

British opposition Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe's London constituency, said she had confirmed that "she was taken to court this morning and told she will face another trial on Sunday".

Siddiq tweeted that she had received information on the new case from Zaghari-Ratliffe's British husband, Richard Ratcliffe.

The IRIB source did not reveal details of new indictment against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager at the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

She was arrested in 2016 after visiting her parents in southern Iran and sentenced to five years in prison for espionage and other offences.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was also accused of working with a foreign network to topple the Iranian government.

She denied all charges, saying she had only wanted to visit her parents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Zaghari-Ratcliffe was granted temporary leave from jail in March, after which her family had hoped for an early release.

Human rights group Amnesty International said the new charges, if confirmed, would be "a terrible blow" for Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her family and her supporters.

"Nazanin has already been convicted once after a deeply unfair trial, and there should be no question of her being put through that ordeal again," Kate Allen, the director of Amnesty International UK, said in a statement.

"There have always been concerns that the Iranian authorities were playing cruel political games with Nazanin, and that looks to be the case here," Allen said.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the reports of new charges were "deeply concerning".

"The UK government must now make urgent representations to the Iranian government and reiterate demands for her immediate release and safe return to the UK," Nandy said.

The Guardian reported last week that Britain had admitted for the first time, in a letter from Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyers, that it was "actively seeking" to pay a debt to the Iranian government that could help to secure the release of several imprisoned British dual citizens.

Britain is believed to owe up to 400 million pounds ($A721 million) after its non-delivery of military tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran prior to his overthrow in 1979, the newspaper said.

Latest articles

Sport

Get behind Benalla Bushrangers in Good for Cricket raffle

Benalla Bushrangers are busy preparing for its next summer season - whenever that may be. But in the meantime, with the help of the nationwide Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, the local club is hoping to raise money, so it can hit the ground running once coronavirus restrictions ease enough to allow play.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Vale David Fox

Country footy has lost one of its great champions — and will be the poorer for it. David Fox’s impact on the country football community, in particular the Goulburn Valley League, wasn’t one of just statistics, numbers or data. His work...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

AFL exports | Rocky dominant, Harry returns for Hawks

Now at the pointy end of the season, Tom Rockliff put in another strong performance for Port Adelaide in its 36-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday. The win moves Port one step closer to locking away the minor premiership, the club a game...

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire