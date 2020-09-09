World

Ireland to allow pubs to open their doors

By AAP Newswire

Irish pub - AAP

1 of 1

Pubs can resume pouring pints from September 21, Ireland's government has announced, ending a prohibition introduced in March as part of a pandemic lockdown.

As pub owners protested in Dublin on Tuesday, Science Minister Simon Harris told media the re-opening is being allowed as "the risk, from a public health point of view, in such pubs is no greater now than in other settings".

"About time." the Licensed Vinters' Association, an industry group, said on Twitter.

"Absolute relief," said Mellett's, a pub in the west of Ireland.

Citing health worries, the government postponed a scheduled mid-July re-opening three times, though restaurants and pubs serving food were allowed to open from June 29.

Another 3500 pubs have had to wait, prompting anger among owners left out of pocket after restocking ahead of postponed re-openings.

"We have been marched up this hill several times before," said Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, in a statement on Tuesday.

The government has removed and reintroduced restrictions in response to fluctuations in new daily coronavirus case numbers, which have topped 200 three times since mid-August after falling to low double digits in June.

The current regime, which allows 50 people inside restaurants but only 15 at outdoor events such as football matches, has been criticised as incoherent.

There are 48 people in hospital in Ireland who have tested positive for the virus, according to official statistics.

Latest articles

Sport

Get behind Benalla Bushrangers in Good for Cricket raffle

Benalla Bushrangers are busy preparing for its next summer season - whenever that may be. But in the meantime, with the help of the nationwide Toyota Good for Cricket raffle, the local club is hoping to raise money, so it can hit the ground running once coronavirus restrictions ease enough to allow play.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Vale David Fox

Country footy has lost one of its great champions — and will be the poorer for it. David Fox’s impact on the country football community, in particular the Goulburn Valley League, wasn’t one of just statistics, numbers or data. His work...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

AFL exports | Rocky dominant, Harry returns for Hawks

Now at the pointy end of the season, Tom Rockliff put in another strong performance for Port Adelaide in its 36-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday. The win moves Port one step closer to locking away the minor premiership, the club a game...

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire