India virus toll up, HK eyes travel bubble

India has reported daily coronavirus-linked deaths have reached a new high while Hong Kong officials say the territory is considering setting up "travel bubbles" with 11 countries including Australia.

Health authorities in India on Tuesday recorded 1133 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day total.

The health ministry also reported 75,809 new cases, raising India's tally to nearly 4.3 million - second only to the United States and maintaining an upward surge amid an ease in country-wide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain.

India's death toll stands at 72,775.

The country has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for more than a month.

The rise in cases is partly due to increased testing.

The number of daily tests conducted across the country has risen to more than a million.

Nearly 3.3 million people in India have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday that the city is in talks with 11 countries about setting up so-called travel bubbles that would allow residents to travel internationally during the coronavirus pandemic.

The countries include Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany.

Some have closed their borders to tourists due to the outbreak, allowing only residents and citizens to enter.

Such travel bubbles would include pre-flight coronavirus tests that would be recognised by both Hong Kong and the partnering country.

Hong Kong's minister for commerce and economic development Edward Yau said such travel bubbles depend on how ready and how comfortable both parties are with the situation and could change quickly.

The consideration of travel bubbles comes as Hong Kong reported six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, and coincides with the announcement of a further relaxation of the territory's physical distancing measures.

From Friday, the limit on public gatherings will be increased to four people, up from just two.

Most indoor and outdoor sports facilities as well as museums will be allowed to re-open.

Coronavirus cases have declined in the city after a surge in locally transmitted infections in July.

Hong Kong has reported a total of 4896 infections including 99 deaths.

Meanwhile, Indonesian officials say the country has surpassed 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 Mitigation reported 3046 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total to 200,035.

It said 100 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8230.

"We have to pay attention to our condition today as President Joko Widodo said we have to take care of health affairs first so the economic situation can get better," task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said.

Globally, more than 27.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus and 891,227 have died.