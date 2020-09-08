World

Amazon’s Bezos tops Forbes richest list

By AAP Newswire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has topped the Forbes' rich list this year. - AAP

1 of 1

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes' list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while US President Donald Trump's ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the magazine says.

The aggregate wealth of the Forbes 400 list rose to a record $US3.2 trillion ($A4.39 trillion), as the richest Americans continued to do well even though the pandemic has devastated the economy and caused more than 1.8 million Americans to lose their jobs.

Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications, which has become ubiquitous in the work-from-home era, was one of 18 newcomers on the list with a net worth of $US11 billion.

Trump's ranking dropped to No. 352 from 275 last year as his net worth fell to $US2.5 billion from $US3.1 billion, as office buildings, hotels and resorts, have suffered during the pandemic. His business, the Trump Organisation, owns property in all three categories.

Trump has long refused to release his tax records, and has been locked in a battle with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who subpoenaed Trump for eight years of personal and corporate returns.

The annual list can serve as a way to track the wealthiest people in the country who hold the most power, said Kerry Dolan, assistant managing editor of wealth at Forbes, in an interview with Reuters TV.

"As a society, we all should know who is behind the biggest companies and what they're doing with their money," she said.

Latest articles

News

Confused. Frustrated. Concerned.

Local businesses and residents are not only frustrated and confused but also concerned a drawn-out Victorian lockdown and a continued NSW border closure will have a major long-lasting effect on the community unless restrictions are relaxed soon...

Jared Loughnan
News

A ‘drop’ of positive news

Despite the tourism industry being adversely affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic a local family has pushed forward with plans to open a new winery near Bundalong. Inspired by its beautiful natural setting and drive for sustainability Squires...

Jared Loughnan
News

Hero piece admired

“Well I said the boab tree was a showpiece. The hero piece is a statement for Mulwala.” That’s what Enviro Culture Services Director Shannon Edwards told the Yarrawonga Chronicle last Friday upon the installation of the hero piece at the...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire