Amazon’s Bezos tops Forbes richest list

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has topped Forbes' list of richest Americans for the third year in a row, while US President Donald Trump's ranking dropped as the coronavirus pandemic slammed his office buildings, hotels and resorts, the magazine says.

The aggregate wealth of the Forbes 400 list rose to a record $US3.2 trillion ($A4.39 trillion), as the richest Americans continued to do well even though the pandemic has devastated the economy and caused more than 1.8 million Americans to lose their jobs.