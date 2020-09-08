World

Trump says Pentagon leaders want war

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump says top Defence Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defence contractors "happy."

Trump continues to fight allegations he made offensive comments about fallen US service members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" in 2018.

At a White House news conference on Monday, Trump repeated his claim that the story was a "hoax" and said: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are."

However, he added, "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy."

Trump's relationship with military brass has been strained since he threatened to use the Insurrection Act to provide troops for law enforcement during the protests after George Floyd's death.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also expressed regret for walking with Trump through Lafayette Square in what turned out to be a photo op during the protests.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump appointed, was defence contractor Raytheon Co.'s chief Washington lobbyist before he became Army secretary in 2017.

