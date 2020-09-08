World

Wildfires rage in California

By AAP Newswire

California Wildfires - AAP

1 of 1

Three large wildfires are burning in California and a fourth is growing quickly as a weekend heat wave lingered across large swathes of the western United States.

The Creek Fire, which has engulfed the Fresno area in central California and caused the emergency evacuation over the weekend of more than 200 people vacationing at a popular reservoir, was still not contained as of Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze, growing under "extreme weather conditions," had devoured nearly 32,000 hectares, while a cause remained under investigation, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said in a statement.

Officials in Madera County issued evacuation orders and urged the county's 157,000 residents to leave if they felt unsafe.

The Oak Fire in Mendocino County started burning on Monday afternoon, according to CalFire, and three hours later it had already torched 400 hectares and destroyed one structure.

Videos on social media showed the fire consuming pick-up trucks as it spread along Highway 101 near Willits, California.

San Francisco-based power provider PG&E said late on Monday that it began turning off power in "high fire-threat" areas.

The outages will impact 172,000 customers in 22 counties, mostly in the Sierra Foothills, PG&E said, adding the shut off was a safety measure due to the extreme high and dry winds.

In Southern California, east of San Diego, more than 400 firefighters battled the Valley Fire, which burned more than 6900 hectares in Cleveland National Forest.

The blaze was 3 per cent contained on Monday evening. Officials announced the deployment of military aircraft on Monday afternoon to help fight the flames.

A fire in San Bernardino County, southeast of Los Angeles, that officials said was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party, kept burning through the night and was 7 per cent contained as of Monday morning.

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino and San Diego counties due to the wildfires, which also prompted the US Forest Service to temporarily close some national forests including the Sierra National Forest, the Angeles National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest.

Latest articles

Water

Fines up for water theft, but most don’t make it to court

Penalties for water theft have been increased in Victoria but statistics show only a small number of prosecutions make it to court. The latest report from 2018-2019 shows only a small number of farmers are prosecuted for water theft, although...

Geoff Adams
Water

Goulburn River flow details now available

A regularly updated graph showing the type of flows in the Goulburn River is now available online on a Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority site.

Geoff Adams
Water

New partnership to secure Murray-Darling Basin resources

A new partnership between the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation and the proposed ONE Basin CRC (co-operative research centre) will combine knowledge to tackle Murray-Darling Basin challenges. RAMJO is a body comprised of 11 NSW local government...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire