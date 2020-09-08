Prince Harry repays UK home reno money

5370537724001

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repaid 2.4 million pounds ($A4.3 million) in public money used to refurbish a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle after they signed a contract with Netflix to produce programs.

Frogmore Cottage last year became the official residence of the couple but after they announced in January that they would seek new careers outside the royal family, Harry and Meghan said they would repay the money spent on refurbishing it.