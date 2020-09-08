World

Navalny out of coma, German hospital says

By AAP Newswire

Alexei Navalny - AAP

1 of 1

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically-induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital has said in a statement.

The hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany for treatment after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month, said he is being weaned off mechanical ventilation.

"It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," Charite said in a brief statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her government has concluded Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that UK authorities said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018.

Russian officials say they have seen no evidence he was poisoned.

The incident has put the future of Germany's Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia in doubt as a growing number of politicians call for support for the project to be withdrawn unless Russia helps to clear up the circumstances around Navalny's poisioning.

Merkel's spokesman said on Monday she does not rule out imposing sanctions on the pipeline in response to the suspected poisoning.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Shape-up in lock-down: Week two of a six-week nutrition challenge

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, The News brings you the second installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Shape-up in lock-down: Week two of a six-week fitness challenge

Teaming up with James Waters, owner of MFS 24/7 Gyms, this week The News brings you the second installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week fitness challenge. Gyms may be closed, boot camps cancelled and you can’t even walk around the lake with...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

A very 2020 ‘school’ photo

When restrictions came in, Elizabeth Clarke was wondering when she would be able to see the grandchildren again. And while she has learnt to read the paper online and shop online, her husband John said there was one thing you could not get over...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Bad weather halts cattle ship search

The search for two Australians and 38 other crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea has been suspended due to bad weather.

AAP Newswire