Road Runner Ardern outwits COVID coyote

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

As a woman in politics, Jacinda Ardern has endured her fair share of name-calling.

But in Rotorua on Monday, New Zealand's prime minister was served a new and unexpected moniker by Maori leader Ngahihi Bidois.

Ms Ardern laughed and smiled as Mr Bidois, speaking at a tourism industry roundtable, compared her to a Looney Tunes cartoon character.

"We want to thank you for being an outstanding Road Runner and avoiding COVID coyote, all of the traps that have been set for us as a country," he said.

"Thank you for keeping Rorotua and Aotearoa safe."

Ms Ardern is campaigning in regional North Island electorates this week on route to the October 17 election.

The Labour leader is in enemy territory in the Bay of Plenty.

The Rotorua electorate is held easily by the opposition National party, as is every other general electorate on its border.

However as Mr Bidois' flattering introduction shows, Ms Ardern is held in high esteem by many for her government's efforts eliminating COVID-19 from the community earlier this year.

The pandemic has recently returned to New Zealand with a fresh cluster in Auckland but polling shows the goodwill remains.

"I think that was all in good spirits and definitely intended as a complement," a beaming Ms Ardern said afterwards.

While in the iconic tourism town, Ms Ardern announced plans to support the Maori New Year - known as Matariki - becoming New Zealand's 12th public holiday.

"It's a celebration that's time has come," she said.

"It is unique to New Zealand. It is something that's unique about our place in the world ... and for us acknowledging our culture and our history."

The idea, which already had support from the Maori Party and the Greens, was attacked by others.

Right-wing libertarians Act resorted to name-calling, saying Ms Ardern was "in la la land" and that "New Zealanders don't need a day off, they need Jacinda Ardern to take three years off".

Both National and Labour's coalition partner NZ First said they didn't support the call.

For hard-hit tourism operators in Rotorua, a new public holiday was just what the doctor ordered.

"Absolutely brilliant," Bruce Thomasen, executive director of Redwoods Treewalk, said.

"A long weekend is a 300 per cent lift in turnover over the Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"It's beyond our wildest dreams that we've got one."

