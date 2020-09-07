Trump on defensive over military slurs

President Donald Trump is on the defensive over an alleged pattern of disrespect towards the US military following media reports he disparaged fallen veterans.

Democratic and Republican opponents alike have seized on the reports - which said Trump had called US soldiers buried in Europe "losers" - to attack his record on the military on news shows and in political ads.

Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, a Republican, told ABC's This Week the remarks, if true, were "despicable".

Hagel said the reports were "credible" because they were consistent with previous remarks Trump had made denigrating military personnel, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and Senator John McCain.

"It will resonate" with the military, he added.

The furor over the September 3 report in The Atlantic could undermine Trump's re-election message that he would maintain "law and order" and strongly supports military personnel and their families.

Trump's rival in November, former Vice President Joe Biden, like Trump, did not serve in the military but his late son Beau did a one-year tour in Iraq as a National Guard captain.

Biden sought to capitalise upon the uproar on Sunday by highlighting his own record of support for the armed forces with an advertisement aimed at areas in battleground states with large numbers of military personnel.

A Biden campaign spokesman said the ad, which debuted earlier in the year, would be re-launched nationwide and feature on Facebook and Instagram as part of a broader $47 million campaign.

The Lincoln Project, a prominent Republican-backed group opposing Trump's re-election, released a video on Saturday attacking his comments and broader record on the military.

Trump avoided the draft for the Vietnam War, citing bone spurs in his feet.

"He's a draft-dodger in chief who despises the men and women he supposedly leads. He insults their deaths and injuries with his contempt," it said.

Biden received five student draft deferments and was eventually disqualified from military service because of asthma as a teenager, according to records.

Retired US Army Colonel Jeff McCausland wrote in an NBC News op-ed on Sunday Trump over the years had demonstrated "a clear pattern of disrespect toward the military".

The Atlantic reported he made the disparaging remarks after canceling a visit to an American cemetery during a November 2018 trip to France, an account the president denied on Thursday and on Sunday said was "disinformation".

"They will say anything, like their recent lies about me and the Military, and hope that it sticks," he tweeted, referring to the media and the Democratic Party.

The Atlantic has stood by its report, which cited four unnamed people with firsthand knowledge of the matter and which was later confirmed by several other media outlets.

Asked about critics saying that Trump had shown a pattern of disrespect towards the military, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the President has shown his "reverence for American service members by both his words and deeds".