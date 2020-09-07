World

Capsized cattle ship search still on hold

By AAP Newswire

Japan Coast Guard rescuing a Filipino crew member of Gulf Livestock 1 - AAP

1 of 1

Japan's coastguard says its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption.

So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while another died after being found unconscious on Friday.

Their ship, the Gulf Livestock 1, had sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The search was suspended due to bad weather on Saturday, as Haishen was headed towards southwestern Japan, having left the New Zealand port of Napier bound for China.

On board were almost 6000 live cattle and 43 crew - including two Australians and two new Zealanders.

Latest articles

World

Trump on defensive over military slurs

Both Democratic and Republican opponents have seized upon claims Donald Trump made disparaging comments about fallen US military veterans.

AAP Newswire
World

Capsized cattle ship search still on hold

The Japanese search for the remaining crew, including two Australians, of cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1, remains suspended, authorities say.

AAP Newswire
World

Police reforms in wake of Rochester death

The mayor of Rochester, New York has flagged a series of police reforms in the wake of the arrest and death of black man Daniel Prude.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Bad weather halts cattle ship search

The search for two Australians and 38 other crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea has been suspended due to bad weather.

AAP Newswire