Police reforms in wake of Rochester death

The mayor of Rochester, New York has promised police reforms as elders seek to bring calmer minds to a fifth night of demonstrations over the arrest and death of black man Daniel Prude.

Mayor Lovely Warren said on Sunday a crisis intervention team and its budget would move from the police department to the city's department of youth and recreation services.

Warren did not provide specifics but said the move would be part of a series of reforms planned for "the coming weeks, months and years".

"We had a human being in a need of help, in need of compassion," she said.

"In that moment we had an opportunity to protect him, to keep him warm, to bring him to safety, to begin the process of healing him and lifting him up.

"We have to own the fact that in the moment we did not do that."

Police Chief La'Ron Singletary, who joined Warren at a news conference, said he supported the need for reform.

He said he was working with experts and clinicians in getting outpatient services for people with mental health issues that bring them into repeated police contact.

Warren suspended the seven officers involved in Prude's death last week after his family released police video from the light-snowy March night when he was restrained on a city street.

It shows the officers covering Prude's head with a "spit hood" designed to protect them from bodily fluids, after he complied with being handcuffed.

They then pressed his face into the footpath for two minutes.

Prude, 41, was naked at the time of his arrest. He died a week later after being taken off life support.

The police union head said the officers were following their training.

Protests have followed each day since the family released the video, sometimes spawning confrontations with demonstrators and the police.

On Sunday night, police said more than 1000 demonstrators gathered in downtown Rochester as people chanting "We are elders and we support our youth" led a march to the Public Safety Building that houses police headquarters.

Three officers were treated at hospitals for injuries they suffered when "projectiles and incendiary devices" were hurled at them on Saturday night. Nine protesters were arrested.

The Reverend Myra Brown called for about 50 church elders to gather at Spiritus Christi Church in downtown Rochester on Sunday evening to serve as a "buffer" so protesters are free to express themselves without police interference.

"We elders have volunteered to put our bodies on the line to make sure that happens," Brown said at the news conference with the mayor and police chief on Sunday.