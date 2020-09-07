World

Tens of thousands protest in Montenegro

By AAP Newswire

Montenegrian organisations during a post-election rally in Podgorica - AAP

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Montenegro, a week after the election victory of a pro-Serbian opposition.

"We have had enough of 'Chetnik freedom'," one of the speakers said at a Sunday rally in the capital Podgorica.

The Chetniks were Serbian militants who committed atrocities against civilians during World War II and the Yugoslav conflicts of the 1990s.

Three opposition alliances won 41 of 81 parliamentary seats in the election. They want to form a government of experts to dismantle the power of President Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled the country for almost 30 years.

They accuse him of corruption and attacks on critics of the government.

Djukanovic led the small Balkan nation into independence from Serbia in 2006 and established a partnership with the west.

The pro-Russian Democratic Front has the strongest mandate with 27 seats. Both of their alliance partners are pro-western.

This balance of power has sparked fears that, under the DF, the country could find itself tied to Serbia and Russia again.

Djukanovic himself repeated accusations during his campaign that the opposition was working for foreign Serbian and Russian interests.

It was not clear who had organised Sunday's rallies. Most of the speakers presented themselves as "patriots".

The independent newspaper Vijesti identified numerous prominent politicians from Djukanovic's DPS party among those taking part.

