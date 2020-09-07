World

Man shot by Wisconsin police speaks out

By AAP Newswire

Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing - AAP

Jacob Blake, the black man shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin last month, has spoken out from his hospital bed as demonstrations over racial justice and policing continue to roil a handful of US cities.

In a video posted on Twitter, Blake, dressed in a green hospital gown, described being in constant pain after the shooting that left him paralysed from the waist down.

"I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach," he said in the video posted by his attorney, Ben Crump, late on Saturday.

"It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat."

The August 23 shooting of Blake, 29, reignited protests over racism and police brutality that swept the United States after another black man, George Floyd, died in May when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The demonstrations have coincided with widespread upheaval over the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 190,000 people in the United States.

The protests have also moved to the forefront of the presidential election campaign, with President Donald Trump focused on a platform of law and order in his effort to be returned to office on November 3.

At the start of the three-day Labor Day weekend, police in Rochester, New York, used tear gas to disperse some 2000 protesters in the fourth night of unrest over the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after an encounter with police in March.

Nine people were arrested and three police officers treated at local hospitals for injuries sustained during the clashes.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Rochester was moving its family crisis intervention team and its funding out of the police department and into the Department of Youth and Recreation Services.

Violent clashes also rocked Portland, Oregon, for the 100th day overnight.

Demonstrators threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn used tear gas, leaving at least one person injured and leading to more than 50 arrests.

