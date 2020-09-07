World

Haishen blasts Japan, South Korea next

By AAP Newswire

A warehouse collapses by a strong wind and rain caused by Haishen - AAP



Typhoon Haishen is closing in on Busan, South Korea after unleashing torrential rain and strong winds in Japan.

About 1.8 million residents were ordered to flee homes on Kyushu amid coronavirus concerns as the typhoon skirted the southern Japanese island on Sunday.

Dozens were reportedly injured as authorities warned of flooding, landslides, high waves and a storm surge.

Haishen, the second typhoon in a week to hit southern Japan, dumped 71 millimetres of rain in one hour on the village of Tokara in Kagoshima prefecture.

The storm prompted airlines to cancel 579 flights on Monday, following the cancellation of 557 the previous day, according to broadcaster NHK.

Operators decided to temporarily halt hundreds of Shinkansen bullet train services.

About 448,400 households, many in Nagasaki and Kagoshima, lost electricity on Kyushu, according to Kyushu Electric Power.

The eye of the storm was about 30 kilometres northwest of Tsushima Island as of 7 am local time on Sunday, travelling north at 40 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 144 km/h and gusts of 216 km/h.

Typhoon Maysak passed near Kyushu and Okinawa, injuring dozens of people before weakening on Thursday.

In July, record-breaking rains triggered landslides and flooding on Kyushu, killing dozens of residents, including 65 in Kumamoto prefecture.

