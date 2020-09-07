World

Merkel not ruling out pipeline sanctions

By AAP Newswire

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures - AAP

1 of 1

Chancellor Angela Merkel does not rule out imposing sanctions on a pipeline set to bring Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of a Kremlin critic with a Soviet-style nerve agent, her chief spokesman says.

Merkel is under mounting pressure from members of her conservative party to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge project to double Russian gas exports to Germany that is more than 90 per cent complete and due to start operating from early 2021.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in remarks published on Sunday that Russia must help clear up the circumstances around the poisoning of Alexei Navalny or face the possibility of Germany withdrawing its support for Nord Stream 2.

Asked on Monday if Merkel agreed with Maas, who is from her junior coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD), on the pipeline, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said: "The chancellor shares the remarks made by the foreign minister."

It was the clearest indication yet that Merkel could take action against the pipeline, which she has previously supported.

However, Seibert also said it was too early to decide on whether to impose sanctions against Russia over the poisoning.

Navalny, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany for hospital treatment after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month. Germany says he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent similar to the one used in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy in England two years ago.

Moscow says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned.

It may prove difficult to halt the Nord Stream 2 project, which is led by Russia's Gazprom with Western partners, so late in the day.

The project has split the European Union, with some member states such as Poland saying it will increase the bloc's energy reliance on Russia and undermine Ukraine as a transit state for Russian gas pipelines to Europe.

The United States, which is keen to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales to Europe, also opposes the pipeline and has targeted some companies involved in it with sanctions.

Latest articles

News

Schools work hard to support children who speak English as additional language

Local schools have jumped into action to help culturally and linguistically diverse families who are struggling with remote learning during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton drug drivers targeted in new police trial

Drug drivers in Greater Shepparton can expect to be removed from the region’s roads faster than ever before, following the start of a new road policing trial that kicks off across the state this week.

Liz Mellino
News

Step up for GV Pride online challenge

COVID-19 restrictions might have stifled public gatherings, but Shepparton’s LGBTI community has re-imagined its annual Out in The Open Festival to make sure people are kept physically and mentally heathy.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Bad weather halts cattle ship search

The search for two Australians and 38 other crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea has been suspended due to bad weather.

AAP Newswire