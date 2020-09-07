Germany rejects Navalny accusations

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected Russian allegations that investigations into the case of prominent dissident Alexei Navalny are being delayed as he is treated for poisoning in a Berlin hospital.

Maas has told broadcaster ARD Germany has already confirmed it will approve a Russian request for legal assistance in the matter and communicated this to the Russian ambassador.

"There is no reason at all not to consent to this," Maas said on Sunday.

Maria Zakharova for the Russian Foreign Ministry had said it would co-operate with Berlin on the investigations but also accused German authorities of delaying.

"The Berlin side needs to show operational action," Zakharova told broadcaster Russia-24, adding that a request by the attorney-general had not been answered.

Maas however called the allegations a "smokescreen," saying Germany would "grant any approvals necessary to share information regarding the request for legal assistance".

Justice authorities are reviewing a corresponding request by Russian authorities, Berlin's attorney-general confirmed on Friday.

"If Russia does not contribute to solving the case or puts up more smokescreens like it has been doing for days, that is another sign it has something to hide," Maas said.

Possible reactions would be discussed on a European level in the coming days, he added.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in the sudden deterioration in Navalny's health.

He is in a coma and being treated in Berlin after being evacuated from the Russian city of Omsk two weeks ago.

Toxicology tests show Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok.

There have been calls for Germany to put its plans to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia on hold following the poisoning.

Maas himself told German newspaper Bild he hoped Germany would not have to change its stance on the project.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, the head of the Social Democrats, who are part of the coalition government, told reporters while sanctions should be discussed as a possible response to the incident, the pipeline was an infrastructure project that needed to be handled separately.

The idea of sanctions was to target specific people, he said.