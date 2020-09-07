Belarus launches protest crackdown

Security forces in Belarus have detained scores of protesters and were filmed beating a man as he lay on the street during a crackdown on mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Nearly a month after an election which Lukashenko's opponents say he rigged, tens of thousands of people marched through Minsk on Sunday.

Many were decked out in red-and-white opposition colours and shouting "go away!" and "you're a rat!"

Authorities laid barbed wire on streets and deployed military vehicles, prisoner vans, water cannons, helmeted riot police and plain clothes officers with masks and truncheons to try to contain the demonstrations.

At least 100 people were detained, the Russian news agency Interfax quoted the government as saying.

Human rights group Spring-96 put the figure at more than 200.

According to witnesses, harsh treatment of protesters appeared to mark an escalation by authorities after weeks of comparative restraint, although the violence wasn't as widespread and indiscriminate as in the protests' first days.

Footage from local media outlet TUT.BY showed a masked man beating a protester on the ground.

Plain clothes officers could be seen smashing the glass door of a cafe to get at protesters inside.

"We ran into a cafe to hide from the riot police, they broke the glass, burst inside, pulled out three people, beat at least one," Evgeny, 28, said while waiters cleaned up the smashed glass.

A witness described helmeted security and men in plain clothes detaining at least two dozen protesters near Lukashenko's residence and beating and kicking another man on the ground.

Some protesters left chanting "we'll be back".

An ambulance arrived at another cafe, where another witness said a man had been beaten by men with truncheons and could only walk with difficulty.

TUT.BY described people jumping into the Svislach River to escape the police in Minsk.

Protests also took place outside the capital.

In the city of Brest near the Polish border, video footage from TUT.BY showed women shouting "shame" at masked members of the security forces who dragged people away.

Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karayev defended the actions of the security forces.

"They talk about the brutality of the Belarusian police, and I want to say this: there are no more humane, restrained and cool-headed police anywhere in the world," he said, according to the official Belta news agency.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, denies electoral fraud. Buoyed by a show of support from traditional ally Russia, he has rejected calls for new elections.