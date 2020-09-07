World

Man arrested for fatal Birmingham stabbing

By AAP Newswire

British police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a stabbing rampage in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4am on Monday, West Midlands police said.

Detectives said the stabbings which took place early on Sunday in four locations over two hours were linked but were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.

"We've arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in connection with the #BirminghamStabbings," police said on Twitter.

