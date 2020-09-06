One dead, 7 hurt in Birmingham stabbings

World
One dead, 7 hurt in Birmingham stabbingsBy AAP Newswire
One man has died and seven people have been injured in stabbings in the English city of Birmingham.
"We can now confirm that we've launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight," West Midlands Police said on Sunday.
"A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"We believe the incidents, which took place between 12.30am and 2.20am, are linked and we're doing all we can to find whoever was responsible."