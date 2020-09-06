World

One dead, 7 hurt in Birmingham stabbings

By AAP Newswire

A police officer near the scene of reported stabbings in Birmingham - AAP

One man has died and seven people have been injured in stabbings in the English city of Birmingham.

"We can now confirm that we've launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight," West Midlands Police said on Sunday.

"A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"We believe the incidents, which took place between 12.30am and 2.20am, are linked and we're doing all we can to find whoever was responsible."

