Israeli PM protest amid virus spike

Thousands of Israelis have protested outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing ahead with a months-long campaign demanding the embattled Israeli leader resign.

The Saturday night protest came with Israel coping with record levels of coronavirus infections.

Demonstrators have been protesting Netanyahu's handling of the pandemic, which has led to soaring unemployment, and say he should step down while on trial for corruption.

Protesters held banners reading "Revolution" and "Get out of here", and blue and white Israeli flags.

A sign aimed at the prime minister was projected on a building reading in Hebrew: "Enough with you."

Smaller crowds gathered on bridges and intersections across the country also calling for Netanyahu to step down.

The government moved quickly to initially contain the virus but bungled the reopening of the economy and now finds itself dealing with a stronger outbreak.

The death toll has surpassed 1000 and the country is considering a new lockdown to stop the rapid spike in daily infections.

Israel currently has over 26,000 active COVID-19 patients.

Although recent demonstrations have largely been peaceful, protesters scuffled with police in several locations and a least 13 arrests were made.

Two officers were also lightly injured when a crowd burst through a blockade.

Netanyahu has dismissed the protesters as leftists and anarchists but his tough talk and even a series of foreign policy accomplishments have done nothing to deter crowds.

On Friday, Serbia and Kosovo gave Israel a diplomatic boost as Serbia announced it would move its embassy to Jerusalem and Kosovo said it would establish ties with Israel with an embassy in Jerusalem.

The announcements, making the countries the third and fourth to move embassies to contested Jerusalem, follow Israel's historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates.

Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office despite being charged last year with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption investigations.