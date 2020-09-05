World

India virus case numbers exceed 4 million

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak India - AAP

1 of 1

India's coronavirus case numbers have crossed four million, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world.

The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total to 4,023,179.

Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections while the US has 6,200,186 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 1089 deaths for a total of 69,561.

Initially, the virus ravaged India's sprawling and often densely populated cities.

It has since stretched to almost every state in India, spreading through villages and smaller cities where access to health care is crippled.

Latest articles

National

Tax break lure for foreign-based companies

Foreign businesses could soon be lured to Australia with tax breaks under a plan being developed by senior members of the Morrison government.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown ‘roadmap’ not yet finalised

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has conceded the state’s ‘roadmap’ out of coronavirus restrictions is not yet finalised, a day before its expected unveiling.

AAP Newswire
National

Five new NSW cases, Qld border stalemate

NSW has pleaded with Queensland to reconsider its refusal to give agricultural workers free movement, while five new COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire