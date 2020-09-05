World

Powerful Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan

By AAP Newswire

Typhoon Haishen approaches to Japan - AAP

1 of 1

A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, is barrelling toward the southern cluster of Japanese Okinawa islands, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.

Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the past several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 200km/h per hour early on Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.

But the pouring rain, high tides and winds will hit long before the typhoon, the agency said.

Haishen, or "Sea God" in Chinese, was moving northward at 15km/h from out at sea, south of Minami Daito, an island to the south of Japan. The projected course has Haishen hitting the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.

A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people were rescued on Friday and one body was recovered. Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.

Latest articles

Golf

McIlroy storms back into PGA contention

Rory McIlroy has fired a an opening-round 64 to revive his Tour Championship prospects while Australia’s Marc Leishman is eight shots off the pace.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson, Rahm set for playoff-final battle

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship but will start nine and 10 shots behind Dustin Johnson.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire