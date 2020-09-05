World

Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Haishen

By AAP Newswire

Waves on the coast of Amami in Kagoshima Prefecture - AAP

1 of 1

Japan is bracing for powerful Typhoon Haishen as it bears down on the country's southwest, with weather forecasters warning of potential record rainfall, violent wind, high waves and tides.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged residents of Okinawa and Kyushu to exercise maximum caution as Typhoon Haishen was on course to approach Okinawa by Sunday and the main southern island of Kyushu afterwards.

"People in affected areas should not hesitate to evacuate their homes, even though they may be worried about being infected with the coronavirus," a meteorological official told a news conference broadcast by NHK on Saturday.

The typhoon is forecast to have atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its centre, and sustained winds of up to 198km/h on Sunday, the meteorological agency said.

The typhoon's centre was near Minamidaito, east of Okinawa's main island, on Saturday, moving north at 30km/h.

Bad weather from the typhoon has forced Japan's coastguard to suspend its search for crew missing from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

Latest articles

News

Moira Shire’s active COVID-19 case reclassified

The active case of COVID-19 recorded in Moira Shire on Wednesday, September 2 has been officially reclassified. The latest information provided by the Department of Health and Human Services shows Moira Shire has no active cases of COVID-19, with...

Liam Nash
News

Be on the lookout out for scam callers, says local

One Cobram local is warning the community of a potential scam caller targeting the area in regard to Moira Shire’s active COVID-19 case. Fred Mustica, administrator of the Cobram 3644 Facebook group, said he received a phone call on the...

Liam Nash
News

Easing of border restrictions to come into effect Friday

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire