World

Two new COVID-19 deaths in New Zealand

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak New Zealand - AAP

1 of 1

A former prime minister of the Cook Islands turned Auckland GP is one of two people in New Zealand to die from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Joe Williams, 85, and an Auckland father of four aged in his 50s succumbed to the deadly virus in New Zealand, after 99 days without any loss of life.

Aotearoa enjoyed 102 days without cases of in the community before the emergence of a new cluster in Auckland.

On Saturday, health officials announced another two cases linked to that cluster, as well as a third new case picked up within the country's border regime.

There are currently 112 active cases in New Zealand, with one receiving treatment in an intensive care unit in Waikato Hospital.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he was saddened by Dr Williams' passing.

"As a doctor, a health researcher and as a politician, Dr Williams made a serious mark on the communities he served. He will be greatly missed in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands," he said.

"Dr Williams was a dedicated and passionate man. He was an enduring example of a Cook Islander who came to New Zealand for education, and then made a real difference in his chosen career."

Dr Williams was a one-time candidate for Mr Peters' NZ First party.

The two new deaths have lifted New Zealand's death tally to 24.

Latest articles

Golf

McIlroy storms back into PGA contention

Rory McIlroy has fired a an opening-round 64 to revive his Tour Championship prospects while Australia’s Marc Leishman is eight shots off the pace.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson, Rahm set for playoff-final battle

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship but will start nine and 10 shots behind Dustin Johnson.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire