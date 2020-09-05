US police kill Portland shooting suspect

Police have shot and killed an Antifa activist in the US state of Washington as they moved in to arrest him on suspicion he fatally shot a Donald Trump-supporting counterprotester last weekend in Portland, Oregon, officials say.

Michael Reinoehl, 48, was wanted on a charge of murder and was armed with a handgun when members of a US Marshals Service fugitive task force shot him dead in Olympia, Washington, after he left an apartment building and got in a car about 7.30pm, according to the Marshals Service and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

"We can confirm at this time that the suspect was armed with a handgun," the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, which is responsible for investigating the incident, said in a statement on Friday.

"During the attempt to apprehend him, shots were fired at the suspect in the vehicle and he fled from the vehicle on foot. Additional shots were fired at the suspect and he was later pronounced deceased at the location," the sheriff's office statement said.

A Multnomah County, Oregon court charged Reinhoel with the murder of Aaron Danielson, 39 and Portland police issued a warrant for his arrest asking US marshals to locate him.

"It sounded like fireworks, it was that many shots," bystander Jashon Spencer said in an online video.

Reinoehl, who had provided security for Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, was allegedly involved in the shooting of Danielson on Saturday night, the Marshal's Service said.

Danielson, 39, was among a caravan of supporters of Republican President Donald Trump who rode in pick-up trucks into downtown Portland and clashed with protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

"The tracking down of Reinoehl - a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer - is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities," US Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Portland has had escalating clashes between political groups in recent weeks following nearly 100 days of protests since George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

In social media posts Reinoehl, a father of two, described himself as a professional snowboarder, an army veteran and "100% ANTIFA".

He said he was prepared to fight to change the "course of humanity".

"It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties," he said in a June 16 Instagram post.