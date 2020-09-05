World

Serbia and Kosovo normalise economic ties

By AAP Newswire

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalise economic ties, US President Donald Trump says, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" more than a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

"Economics can bring people together," Trump said as he hosted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti at the White House.

Calling it a "truly historic day," the US president said each side had committed to the normalisation.

Vucic and Hoti flanked Trump on either side in the Oval Office for the signing ceremony.

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the focus for now was on economics and not political normalisation but he hoped the trade links would help improve overall relations between the two.

Serbia does not formally recognise Kosovo, which broke away in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO campaign against Serbian assaults on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Trump also said Serbia would be moving its embassy to Jerusalem by July of next year, recognising the city as the capital of Israel, in line with the policy of the current White House.

In addition, the US president said Muslim-majority Kosovo has agreed to normalise its ties with Israel, including diplomatic relations.

