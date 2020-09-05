World

Third crewman rescued from ship off Japan

By AAP Newswire

Gulf Livestock 1 - AAP

1 of 1

A third crewman from a cargo ship that capsized this week off the coast of Japan has been found alive after he was spotted by a search plane, Japan's coastguard says.

The man, 30-year-old Filipino Jay-nel Rosals, was found on a life raft waving for help 2km off Kodakarajima, a small island in Japan's southern Kagoshima prefecture, the coastguard said on Friday.

He was conscious and was able to walk when the coast guard rescued him.

Rescuers also found an overturned orange lifeboat floating at sea 4km off Kodakarajima but no one was found on that boat.

Rosals was only the third crew member to be found so far from the Gulf Livestock 1, which capsized in the East China Sea on Wednesday and is believed to have sunk.

The ship, with 43 crew on board and a cargo of 6000 cattle, had sent a distress call amid strong winds and heavy seas whipped up by Typhoon Maysak.

Earlier on Friday it emerged the vessel had a history of mechanical issues.

Rosals' rescue came hours after another crewman died after being pulled unconscious from the water by the coastguard.

The search is still on for the remaining 40 crew members.

Rescuers have also found a life jacket and cattle carcasses in the area where the ship is believed to have sunk.

Gulf Livestock 1, owned by UAE-based Gulf Navigation, lost engine power before it was hit by a massive wave, according to Chief Officer Sareno Edvarodo, who was rescued on Wednesday.

Edvarodo, a 45-year-old Filipino, remains in hospital.

The crew was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

Latest articles

National

Tax break lure for foreign-based companies

Foreign businesses could soon be lured to Australia with tax breaks under a plan being developed by senior members of the Morrison government.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border health advice clear: premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her chief health officer has clearly explained the medical basis for keeping the border shut almost every day.

AAP Newswire
National

Top Vic cop recommended security guards

A recommendation to use private security guards instead of police officers to patrol Victoria’s hotel quarantine came from Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire