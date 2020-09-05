World

Bad weather halts cattle ship search

By AAP Newswire

Gulf Livestock 1 - AAP

1 of 1

Japan's coastguard has suspended its search for crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea due to bad weather from a typhoon.

A third crewman from the Gulf Livestock 1 that capsized in a storm off Japan with a crew of 43, including two Australians and two New Zealanders, and a cargo of nearly 6000 cattle, was found alive on Friday.

The search continued through noon Japan time (1pm AEST), without finding more crew but vessels, planes and divers were pulled out due to bad weather, Junpei Sakaguchi, an officer at search and rescue division at the 10th regional maritime safety headquarters of Japan Coast Guard told Reuters by phone.

"We plan to resume the search when sea and weather conditions improve but we don't know when that would be as it will depend on weather," he said.

The powerful Typhoon Haishen is approaching southwestern Japan, with weather forecasters warning of heavy rain, huge waves and high tides.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was transporting cattle from New Zealand to China when it sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The third rescued crewman, 30-year-old Filipino Jay-nel Rosals, was found on a life raft waving for help 2km off Kodakarajima, a small island in Japan's southern Kagoshima prefecture.

Rescuers also found an overturned orange lifeboat floating off Kodakarajima but no one was found on that boat.

Rosals' rescue came hours after another crewman died after being pulled unconscious from the water by the coastguard.

Japan's coastguard said it rescued chief officer Sareno Edvarodo on Wednesday night.

He told authorities the Jordanian vessel lost power in one of its engines and capsized when a strong wave hit the vessel side on.

The search continues on for the remaining 40 crew members, including Queensland vet and father-of-one Lukas Orda and an Australian stockhandler.

Latest articles

News

Allocations creeping up

General security water allocations in the NSW Murray increased by four per cent this week, to a total of 12 per cent. Incorporating carryover, the average water availability for general security water entitlements rises to 33 per cent. In the...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Cocaine in bin

Police are investigating after a white powder believed to be cocaine was found at a Deniliquin hotel. Police said a small bag containing the powder was discovered when the cleaner was emptying the bins in a public area. The find was reported to...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Action in court

A class action seeking at least $1.5 billion in damages from the Murray Darling Basin Authority will move in to the Supreme Court of NSW from next week. Barooga claimant Chris Brooks, who launched the class action more than a year ago, said they...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire