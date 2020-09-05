Tsikhanouskaya urges UN Belarus mission

5370537724001

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the United Nations to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month.

Speaking to a virtual informal session of the UN Security Council, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the United Nations to send an international monitoring mission to Belarus and said the UN Human Rights Commission should hold a special session on the human rights situation there.