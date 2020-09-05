World

IAEA inspects Iran site after stand-off

By AAP Newswire

Rafael Mariano Grossi - AAP



Iran has let the UN nuclear watchdog inspect one of the two sites it agreed last week to grant access to after a protracted stand-off and the country's stockpile of enriched uranium has risen further, quarterly reports by the agency say.

The International Atomic Energy Agency inspected one of the sites and took environmental samples there, one of the two reports obtained by Reuters said, referring to samples aimed at detecting traces of nuclear material that may have been present.

The agency's inspectors will visit the other site "later in September 2020 on a date already agreed with Iran, to take environmental samples," the report said.

The other report said that Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium (LEU) rose by 534kg in the most recent quarter, roughly the same amount as in the previous three months, to 2105.4kg.

That is more than 10 times the 202.8kg limit set by Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with big powers, which Iran has been breaching in response to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions.

The stockpile, however, remains far below the many tonnes of enriched uranium Iran had accumulated before the 2015 deal.

