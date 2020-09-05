IAEA inspects Iran site after stand-off

5370537724001

Iran has let the UN nuclear watchdog inspect one of the two sites it agreed last week to grant access to after a protracted stand-off and the country's stockpile of enriched uranium has risen further, quarterly reports by the agency say.

The International Atomic Energy Agency inspected one of the sites and took environmental samples there, one of the two reports obtained by Reuters said, referring to samples aimed at detecting traces of nuclear material that may have been present.