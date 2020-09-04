New death as NZ keeps COVID rules

An Aucklander in his 50s has become New Zealand's first COVID-19 related death in 99 days.

The man is the first to die as part of New Zealand's 'second wave' of the virus, which reappeared in the community in Auckland last month after a 102-day break.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the man died at Middlemore Hospital, and was the first to die from Counties Manakau - a large swathe of southern Auckland.

""Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against COVID-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it," he said.

The death came after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided to keep her country's COVID-19 settings just below lockdown until at least mid-September.

On Friday, her Cabinet met to review the restrictions aimed at beating the deadly virus, currently set at "level two" with additional measures for Auckland.

Nationwide, Kiwis are being forced to wear masks on public transport, keep gathering sizes below 100 people and to socially distance.

In Auckland - the centre of the fresh cluster which locked down for 16 days last month - social gatherings are capped at 10, except for funerals which can have up to 50 attend.

Those restrictions will remain in place until September 16.

Health authorities still haven't identified the origin of the new cluster.

A small number of community cases continue to be reported each day - on Friday this was three - but Ms Ardern said New Zealand's overall position was solid.

"The Auckland cluster remains contained," she said.

"There is no indication at this stage that Auckland needs to move back to level three.

"But we do not want Auckland or the rest of the country pinging in and out of level three (lockdown) ... that is why today Cabinet decided to retain the current settings."

Ms Ardern's Cabinet will meet next to review restrictions on September 14, just a month out from the country's rescheduled election on October 17.

The Labour leader said she had no plans to loop in the opposition on her next decisions, saying NZ's caretaker conventions only kick in after the election date.

The decision to maintain level two restrictions is likely to be attacked by Ms Ardern's political opponents and business groups.

South Islanders too are likely to be aggrieved given they have not recorded a community case since May.

Ms Ardern said Cabinet did debate moving South Island down to level one but decided against it.

"We are a very mobile country. People travel a lot," she said.

"The best protection is keeping in place those risk mitigations of social distancing and caps on large gatherings."