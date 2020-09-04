Cautious Ardern keeps NZ’s COVID rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is keeping New Zealand's COVID-19 settings just below lockdown until mid-September at the earliest.

On Friday, her Cabinet met to review the restrictions aimed at beating the deadly virus, currently set at level tw" with additional measures for Auckland.

Nationwide, Kiwis are being forced to wear masks on public transport, keep gathering sizes below 100 people and to socially distance.

In Auckland, which underwent a 16-day lockdown last month, social gatherings are capped at 10, except for funerals which can have up to 50 attend.

Those restrictions will remain in place until September 16.

New Zealand went 102 days without a case in the community until a new cluster emerged in Auckland last month.

Health authorities still don't understand the origins of that case, though it most likely leaked out of NZ's tight isolation regime for international arrivals.

A small number of community cases continue to be reported each day - on Friday this was three - but Ms Ardern said New Zealand's overall position was solid.

"The Auckland cluster remains contained," the prime minister said.

"There is no indication at this stage that Auckland needs to move back to level three.

"But we do not want Auckand or the rest of the country pinging in and out of level three (lockdown) ... that is why today Cabinet decided to retain the current settings."

Ms Ardern's Cabinet will meet next to review restrictions on September 14, just a month out from the country's re-scheduled election on October 17.

The Labour leader said she had no plans to loop in the opposition on her next decisions, saying NZ's caretaker conventions only kick in after the election date.

The decision to maintain level two restrictions is likely to be attacked by Ms Ardern's political opponents and business groups.

South Islanders too are likely to be aggrieved given they have not recorded a community case since May.

Ms Ardern said Cabinet did debate moving South Island down to level one but decided against it.

"We are a very mobile country. People travel a lot," she said.

"The best protection is keeping in place those risk mitigations of social distancing and caps on large gatherings."

New Zealand on Saturday will reach 100 days since its last COVID-related death, with the country's death toll standing at 22.