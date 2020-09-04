World

Second survivor from capsized ship dies

By AAP Newswire

The second survivor from a capsized cattle ship en route from New Zealand to China, who was found by the Japanese coastguard in the East China Sea, has died.

The coastguard had said the man was found unconscious about 120km north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital.

Kyodo news cited the coastguard as saying the man had died.

A life jacket and cattle carcass were also collected from the same area, the coastguard said, and the search was continuing for 41 other crew members.

Three vessels, one aeroplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from Australia and two from New Zealand.

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.

"Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time," a Gulf Navigation spokesman said.

"We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors."

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coastguard said.

The coastguard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

