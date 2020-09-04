World

Search continues after capsize off Japan

By AAP Newswire

More than 40 crew members including two Australians and two New Zealanders are missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea.

A lone crew member from the Gulf Livestock 1 had been rescued so far. Three vessels, four planes and two divers were taking part in the search, the coastguard said.

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6000 cattle, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coastguard said.

By Thursday evening, he was still the only person rescued so far, a coastguard official said, adding the bodies of some cattle had been recovered.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

According to Edvarodo, the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

The Philippines government said it was coordinating with the Japanese coastguard in the search.

Typhoon Maysak made landfall in South Korea on Thursday, bringing lashing winds, and at least two people were killed in the southern city of Busan.

The Gulf Livestock 1 departed Napier in New Zealand on August 14 with a cargo of 5867 cattle bound for the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China.

The journey was expected to take about 17 days, New Zealand foreign ministry officials told Reuters.

The 139-metre Panamanian-flagged vessel was built in 2002. UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.

New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said it had temporarily suspended live cattle export applications after the Gulf Livestock 1 went missing.

