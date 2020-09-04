‘Signs of life’ in Lebanon blast rubble

5370537724001

Rescue workers in Lebanon have reportedly detected signs of life in the rubble of a building in a residential area of Beirut, Lebanon that collapsed after a huge explosion at a nearby port.

The state news agency NNA on Thursday reported that a team with a rescue dog had detected movement under a destroyed building in the Gemmayze area, one of the worst hit by the August 4 blast that killed about 190 people and injured 6000 others.