US shooting body camera footage released

By AAP Newswire

Protesters in Washington DC - AAP

Police in the US capital have released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowser's home and a police station.

Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest on Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers.

Early on Thursday morning, the local Black Lives Matter affiliate tweeted that the "Terror Gang has once again taken the life of a young man," and demanded the immediate release of the footage.

The video shows a brief and chaotic scene.

As a police car pulls into the parking lot of a southeast Washington DC apartment complex, the officer jumps out and begins chasing someone.

The officer turns around, sees Kay running a few metres behind him and fires a single shot into Kay's chest.

Police identified that officer as Alexander Alvarez, who joined the department in 2018.

He has been placed on administrative leave.

The police video later freezes the frame and circles what appears to be a pistol in Kay's hand.

But it's unclear whether Kay, who had officers in front and back of him, was intending to use the weapon or throw it away.

Immediately after the shooting, as other officers tend to Kay, the officer who fired the shot begins frantically looking for Kay's gun in the surrounding grass.

The handgun was found about 30 metres away, a distance that Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham said "does seem like a long way to throw a weapon".

"Everyone can go and look at the video for themselves," Newsham said.

"You can stop it frame by frame and make your own determination. We will do the same when we conduct our investigation."

The shooting occurred at a time of protests across the US over police killings of black people and calls for sweeping changes in policing.

Bowser said her administration had rushed to release the video "to help the public answer some questions. What I know is that our officer was trying to take guns off the street and what I know is that he encountered somebody with a gun."

