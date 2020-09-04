World

Biden meets family of shot man Blake

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has begun a visit to the key state of Wisconsin by meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting by a white police officer sparked days of sometimes violent protests.

Biden spent more than an hour in private with Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr, his siblings, and one of his lawyers, B'Ivory LaMarr.

Blake's mother Julia Jackson and another lawyer, Ben Crump, joined by phone.

Blake remains hospitalised after being shot seven times in the back as authorities tried to arrest him.

The trip, Biden's first to Wisconsin of the general election campaign, is intended to draw sharp contrasts with US President Donald Trump.

Biden is seeking to portray himself as a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a reckoning with systemic racism along with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Trump didn't meet with the Blake family when he visited Kenosha earlier this week.

Biden is expected to follow his private meeting with a public discussion later on Thursday with community representatives in a city still reeling from Blake's shooting and the protests.

Reflecting that his trip comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden wore a mask as he arrived in Milwaukee.

Yet he broke his usual health protocols to shake hands with a campaign staffer.

Latest articles

World

Biden meets family of shot man Blake

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has started a trip to the US state of Wisconsin by meeting the family of Jacob Blake.

AAP Newswire
World

India cases up, Beijing allows in flights

India has registered a record single-day spike of 83,883 COVID-19 cases while China’s capital has received its first international flight since March.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump suggests mail voters check at polls

US President Donald Trump has suggested those who have voted early by mail can show up at polling places on election day to check if their vote was tabulated.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire