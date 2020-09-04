Trump touts law and order at latest rally

US President Donald Trump has honed the "law and order" message he intends to wield against his Democratic rival Joe Biden for the next two months, stepping up attacks that his campaign believes are resonating with battleground state voters.

"Biden's plan is to appease the domestic terrorists and my plan is to arrest them and prosecute them," Trump declared on Thursday at a rally in Pennsylvania - a state that flipped in his favour in 2016, helping to pave his road to victory.

The rally comes as Trump's campaign is claiming new signs of momentum, including in the longtime Democratic stronghold that Trump won by less than 45,000 votes in 2016.

After months of trepidation, Trump campaign officials have been feeling encouraged in the last few weeks as Trump has responded to mass demonstrations against racial injustice by taking a hardline against protesters and painting Biden as weak.

Trump was speaking in front of a crowd of hundreds packed into an airport hangar, where people stood closely together and few were seen wearing masks, despite the ongoing pandemic, which has now killed more than 185,000 people and infected more that 6 million nationwide.

Trump, who has rarely worn a mask, mocked Biden for wearing one so often.

"Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?", he asked, proclaiming that "it gives him a feeling of security".

"If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I'd say, 'This guy's got some big issues.' Hanging down. Hanging down," he said.

The rally came the same day that Biden paid a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid turmoil following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times.

Trump mocked Biden for visiting two days after he had, claiming, "There was nobody there. He was a little late. I was going to say, 'Hey listen, we ended that problem,' but we can end it in Portland," he said.

Trump's campaign believes its efforts to paint Biden as weak on crime will help Trump win back suburban voters, and especially women, who supported him in 2016 but have since soured on him.

That includes in Pennsylvania, where they argue the president is in a better position than he was in 2016, citing Democrats' shrinking voter registration advantage.

This time, they believe their get-out-the-vote operation will result in better turnout among working-class rural voters, along with improved margins among African Americans, Latinos and union supporters.

Biden's campaign remains equally confident about his prospects in the state. They have put considerable emphasis on the Pittsburgh metro area, where Democrats lost ground in 2016 but then watched Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb pull an upset in a special election.

Latrobe, the site of Trump's Thursday rally, is about an hour outside Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County, which Trump won by large margins four years ago.