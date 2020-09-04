World

Trump suggests mail voters check at polls

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump says people who vote early by mail should show up at polling places and vote again if their ballots haven't been counted.

Trump has said he is concerned that the November 3 election will be awash in fraud because so many voters will mail in their ballots to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus at polling sites.

The president said people could mail in their ballots as early as possible and then follow up with a trip to the polls to see whether their mail-in vote was tabulated.

A top election official in North Carolina, where Trump initially broached the topic on Wednesday, discouraged voters from following Trump's advice.

Trump tweeted on Thursday, referring to whether a person's vote had been counted, that "If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly".

"If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen's right to do)."

If the mail-in ballot gets to election officials after a person votes at the polls, the in-person vote will be ignored, he said.

"YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn't been "lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed."

Voting by mail is meant to replace voting in-person during the pandemic but Trump doesn't trust the mail-in system.

Having mail-in voters show up at polling places also could create more confusion for election workers.

Trump first made the suggestion during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, noted in a statement that it's illegal to intentionally vote twice.

She said there are numerous measures in place to keep people from double voting, including electronic poll books at every early voting site with records of who has already cast a ballot.

She urged people not to show up to the polls on election day if they have questions about the status of the ballot they already mailed.

"That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19," she said.

Instead, voters should check the board's website to find out if their ballot was accepted, use a tracking tool that will soon become available or contact county elections board with questions about the status of their ballot.

Latest articles

News

Broken River irrigators ineligible for drought grants

Broken River irrigators have been told they are ineligible for the Victorian Government’s On-Farm Drought Resilience Grants. The program is open to farmers in the Goulburn-Murray Irrigation District but does not include Broken River farmers. The...

Jamie Salter
News

New guide to help farmers and mineral explorers

Victorian farmers and mineral explorers have released an updated jointly-developed Land Access Guide to inform landowners on their rights when mineral explorers seek access to their land. The Land Access Guide was developed in partnership between...

Jamie Salter
News

Climate webinars to be hosted by Agriculture Victoria

Agriculture Victoria will host a number of climate and agricultural science talks in its latest lunchtime webinar series. Having proved popular the first time around, the lunchtime webinars are designed for busy people chasing fast facts about...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire