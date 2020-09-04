World

Mum a suspect in five German kids’ deaths

By AAP Newswire

Police officers in Solingen - AAP

A 27-year-old mother is suspected of killing five of her children aged between 1 and 8 in the western German city of Solingen, police say.

They told DPA that the woman was later severely injured after she climbed onto the tracks at the main train station in the nearby city of Dusseldorf.

"We do not yet know exactly what happened when or why, only that it is a very tragic situation," police spokesman Stefan Weiand said.

He said that the mother was at present not in a fit state to be questioned.

The police have also not released any details on the children's cause of death.

The children were three girls aged 1, 2 and 3 years and two boys aged 6 and 8.

The woman's 11-year-old son survived and has been placed with family members.

The children's grandmother, who lives about 60 kilometres from Solingen, notified the police shortly before 2pm local time, officials said.

They later found the five bodies in an apartment complex in Solingen's Hasseldelle district, home to many large housing developments dating back to the 1970s.

The mother is believed to have travelled to Dusseldorf main station with her 11-year-old son, where she threw herself in front of a train at 1.47pm.

According to a fire department representative, the woman was found between two track beds and taken to hospital.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

