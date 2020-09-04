World

Burning tanker leaking oil off Sri Lanka

By AAP Newswire

A Panama-registered oil tanker on fire off the southeastern coast of Sri Lanka has begun leaking oil after all but one of the 23-man crew were rescued, the country's air force says.

"The fire is spreading and oil has started leaking," Air Force spokesman Dushan Wijesinghe told DPA, adding that aerial pictures had been taken which showed the scale of the disaster.

One of the crew members is still missing as the fire continues to rage on the ship carrying 270,000 tonnes of fuel, he added.

The MT Diamond vessel had been en route from Kuwait to India when an explosion occured and a fire broke out in the engine room of the vessel early on Thursday morning.

"We have been forced to call (off) attempts to control the fire due to poor visibility," Wijesinghe said.

Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said that Indian coastal guards were on their way to assist, adding that two other ships anchored at a nearby harbour had agreed to help control the blaze.

Meanwhile, the head of Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority, Terney Pradeep Kumara, said the agency had sought help from neighbouring India and international agencies to minimise damage from the spill.

Two air force crafts and three naval vessels have been deployed in the area.

