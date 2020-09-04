World

Nepal religious rally halted with tear gas

By AAP Newswire

Police officers in riot gear blocke protesters in Lalitpur - AAP

1 of 1

Police in Nepal have used tear gas and water cannon to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the ban, about 2000 residents poured into a major thoroughfare of Lalitpur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu to pull a chariot of the rain god Rato Machhindranath, a ritual that has been celebrated for countless generations.

Authorities imposed temporary curbs in Kathmandu and surrounding areas in August to help contain coronavirus contagion and asked residents to observe festivals at home.

"We charged (with) water cannon and tear gas to stop the rally," police official Tek Prasad Rai told Reuters.

On Thursday, Nepali Health Ministry spokesman Jageshwor Gautam said the number of coronavirus infections in the Himalayan country had increased to 42,877, with 257 deaths.

Temple-studded Kathmandu Valley recorded 445 new cases, a jump of about 7.0 per cent from the previous day.

Witnesses said the protesters, wearing protective face masks agains the virus, threw rocks at baton-wielding police and set a police motorcycle on fire.

An injured person was carried away by police, they said.

Narayan Prasad Bhatta, the top civil servant of Lalitpur district, said the rally like all other religious and social gatherings had been banned to stem the spread of the pandemic.

But participants said they must be allowed to carry on with the rain god tradition that had been celebrated for centuries.

Some participants carried placards reading: "We oppose efforts by the administration to interfere in our culture and festivals."

Latest articles

News

Council to improve waste disposal

Murrumbidgee Council will investigate improving kerbside recycling services across the council footprint on the back of a waste disposal report tabled recently. Manager planning and environment Kelly Tyson said figures show residents are engaging in...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Brightening up lives in Jerilderie

Sport across the region may have been quieter than usual this year, but Jerilderie’s Monash Park has been a hive of activity with the installation of impressive new towers and LED lighting. The $158,000 project was undertaken by Murrumbidgee...

Southern Riverina News
News

Border zones increase to 50kms

Benefits, if any, that come with another change to the NSW and Victorian border zone are still not very clear, according to Berrigan Shire general manager Rowan Perkins.

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire