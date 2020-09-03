World

Drug arrests of Australian, Briton in Bali

By AAP Newswire

Police escort Australian Aaron Wayne Coyle after his arrest for drugs. - AAP

Two men from Australia and Britain have been arrested on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy, police say.

Australian Aaron Wayne Coyle, who has been in Bali since early 2020, was arrested with 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, Denpasar police chief Jansen Panjaitan said in a statement on Thursday.

He said Collum Park from Britain was arrested on Tuesday night with 11.8 grams of methamphetamine and 15 ecstasy pills.

"We suspect that the Briton is the drug dealer and distributor, while the Australian is the courier," Panjaitan said.

Both men are being held by Denpasar police for further investigation. They are being charged under an article of the narcotics law which provides a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine.

An Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed the arrest of an Australian man in Bali and said the department stood ready to offer consular assistance.

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by a firing squad. More than 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes, and about a third of them are foreigners.

