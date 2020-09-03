World

UK wants whisky tarriffs cut in Aust deal

By AAP Newswire

The UK wants Australia to drop a tariff on whisky. - AAP

1 of 1

British ministers hope to remove export tariffs on Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky as part of a trade deal with Australia, MPs in the UK have been told.

International trade minister Greg Hands said on Thursday the first round of talks were "full and productive" over what might be included in a "comprehensive" free trade deal, with the second round of talks starting from September 21.

Asked about opportunities for Northern Ireland businesses by Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley, Hands said he had held talks with a Bushmills distillery representative in Paisley's constituency.

"I was talking to him about Irish whiskey and particularly with reference to the Australia free trade agreement, what we can do on rules of origin and what we can do on seeking to remove the 5 per cent tariff that there currently is on both Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky going into Australia."

Latest articles

National

Qld’s demands a ‘tall order’: NSW premier

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19, while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the border-related demands of her Queensland counterpart are excessive.

AAP Newswire
National

Two shots ‘unreasonable’ in Walker killing

An Alice Springs court has been told that two of three shots fired at Kumanjayi Walker were “excessive, unreasonable and unnecessary”.

AAP Newswire
National

Tas military graffiti from 1800s uncovered

Renovations at Hobart’s Anglesea Barracks have uncovered military prison graffiti engraved in brick which likely dates back to the 1840s.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan’s Abe resigns over worsening health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he is stepping down due to a worsening of his chronic health condition.

AAP Newswire
World

William, Harry to unveil Diana statue

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in July next year at London’s Kensington Palace, royal officials say.

AAP Newswire