Coastguard rescues one in NZ ship search

World
Coastguard rescues one in NZ ship searchBy AAP Newswire
Japan's coastguard has rescued one person in the search for a livestock ship with 43 crew aboard, including two Australians, that went missing in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.
The Gulf Livestock 1 departed Napier in New Zealand on August 14 carrying 5867 head of cattle.
It was bound for the Port of Jingtang in Tangshan, China, with the journey expected to take about 17 days, New Zealand's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The ship sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan. Strong winds and rains from Maysak were hampering rescue efforts.
The crew was made up of 39 members from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia, the coastguard said.
A spokeswoman for the coastguard said one person was rescued on Wednesday night (Tokyo time) after being spotted adrift wearing a life jacket.
New Zealand's foreign ministry said it was providing consular assistance to the families of two New Zealanders aboard.